MAGU: Probe panel meets Gambari in Aso Rock

July 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Tuesday met with the presidential probe panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

However, details of the meeting between Gambari and members of the panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami have not been made public.

READ ALSO: EFCC boss, Magu, reportedly suspended

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning suspended Magu, who appeared before the probe panel for alleged malfeasance 24 hours earlier.

He has been given two days to present his defence lawyers from Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

