MAGU TO STUDENTS: Cybercrimes lead to prison

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday charged students of tertiary institutions in the country to shun cybercrimes and other frauds to avoid prosecution and subsequent imprisonment.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, the Commission’s chairman implored the students to change their attitude and shun all forms of corruption.

Magu, who delivered a lecture at the University of Port Harcourt, titled: “Nationwide attitudinal re-orientation for students in tertiary institutions,” urged the students to focus on their studies and desist from all forms of cybercrimes.

He was represented at the forum by the Head of Cyber Crime Section, Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC, Helen Nagberi.

He said: “Our attitude is the sum of who we are. The youth of today are exposed to a number of vices that are capable of ruining their lives permanently”.

“Cybercrime leads to prosecution and prison term for fraudsters, emotional trauma on the victim and his family and tarnishes the country’s image.”

He charged the students to join the EFCC in the fight against corruption, saying “it is important we unite against corruption and not just leaving it in the hands of the EFCC.”

