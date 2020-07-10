Magu’s arrest, suspension has vindicated 8th Senate —Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said on Friday the current travails of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, had vindicated members of the 8th Senate who refused to confirm him as substantive chairman of the commission.

Senate had on December 15, 2016, rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for confirmation of Magu as the EFCC helmsman.

The Bukola Saraki-led Senate cited unfavourable security report for its refusal to approve Magu’s nomination for the commission’s plum job and asked President Buhari to immediately replace him.

In a statement he personally signed, the former federal lawmaker hailed President Buhari for taking the bold step to suspend the anti-graft czar and directed his interrogation for alleged corruption and insubordination.

According to him, the EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch-hunting.

He also alleged that the suspended EFCC chief was a dubious and fake anti-graft czar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite.

Sani claimed that Magu worked for some politicians in office and deceived journalists and civil society organisations to see him as an incorruptible individual.

The statement read: “The embattled EFFC chairman’s arrest and probe is a commendable step by the PMB administration and the AGF Malami.

“It is a vindication of the position of the 8th Senate.

“Magu was a dubious and fake anti-corruption czar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite. He worked for them and for himself.

“EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch-hunting. EFCC under Magu is a citadel, a cesspool, a cathedral, and a castle of corruption.

“Magu’s EFCC is a political consultancy outfit in the service of the corrupt. Magu was a man looking for corruption in Ghana while sitting on Ghana must go.

Magu worked for some politicians in office and himself and deceived journalists and CSOs to believe him. Magu’s EFCC is a scoop of human feaces coated with a facade of vanilla ice cream.”

