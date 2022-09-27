Mahrez leads Algeria to 2-1 victory over Super Eagles in friendly

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez led an Algeria side that came from behind to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in an international friendly in Oran on Tuesday night.

Early in the first half, Terem Moffi gave the Super Eagles the lead, but goals from Mahrez and Youcef Atal clinched the victory for the hosts.

As a result, Algeria have now defeated the Super Eagles in four straight meetings.

Read Also: Peseiro optimistic Super Eagles can beat Algeria despite depleted squad

The Jose Peseiro-led Super Eagles had already been held to a 2-2 draw by the home-based team of the North Africans last Friday in Constantine.

In the Tuesday clash, the Eagles broke the deadlock on ninth minute as Moffi slotted into an empty net after Kelechi Iheanacho’s initial shot was blocked.

Mahrez drew Algeria level from the penalty spot on 41 minutes, after Frank Onyeka fouled Ramy Bensebaini who followed up on a rebound which came off the post.

Both sides kept seeking a winner until the 61st minute when Algeria went 2-1 up thanks to Atal sent in a long range strike which beat goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now