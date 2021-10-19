Sports
Mahrez nets brace as Man City bounce back from PSG loss to thrash Club Brugge
Algeria star, Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Manchester City in their Champions League matchday three victory against Club Brugge in Belgium on Tuesday night.
Mahrez scored from the spot in the 43rd minute to double the lead for City, who had gone ahead on the half hour mark through a Joao Cancelo opener.
The Algerian then scored the final goal in the 84th minute after Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer had added more goals for City followed by an 81st-minute consolation goal by Hans Vanaken for the hosts.
Read Also: Rennes stun PSG with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe in action
With the 5-1 victory, the Pep Guardiola side bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain to now top group A with two wins from three matches.
The other game of the group between PSG and RB Leipzig holds later on Tuesday night, with the French side to return to the top of they win.
The other Champions League game played concurrently was between Group C’s Besiktas and Sporting, with the later carrying the day following a 4-1 victory over their hosts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...