Maiduguri returns to blackout as insurgents cut power supply | Ripples Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that insurgents have again vandalised two towers on the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330KiloVolt (KV)Transmission Line.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, March 27, that the two towers were bombed early on Saturday.

Mbah said that the Saturday vandalism took place after TCN had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri on March 24, two months after the first incident.

“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

”This time, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.

She, however, said TCN would continue to do all that it could to ensure power supply was restored to the affected areas.

In January, the terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark.

It took power authorities almost two months to repair the damage inflicted in January as the insurgents laid land mines, which injured officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria when repairs commenced.

Repairs had to progress under heavy military escort, as residents and business owners turned to alternative power generating sets for electricity.

Last Wednesday, residents expressed elation after electricity from the national grid was restored.

But that elation now seems short-lived after Saturday’s attack.

