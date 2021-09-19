Politics
Mailafia a bold critic of injustice – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday expressed sadness at the death of the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.
Mailafia, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election, died from an undisclosed illness at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday.
In a statement issued by its National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, ADC described the ex-CBN chief as a bold critic of injustice in Nigeria.
The party said the late politician had a premonition of his death because he once sought prayers against some powerful individuals “who were out to silence him forever.”
The statement read: ”With heavy heart, I announce the passing of HE Dr. Mailafia Obadiah, ADC presidential candidate 2019, and member of Board of Trustees (BoT) our great party and a former CBN Deputy Governor. Mailafia, a public intellectual, until his untimely and sudden death, was a bold critic of injustice and senseless loss of lives under this government and champion of change for a new Nigeria.
READ ALSO: HURIWA alleges Mailafia may have been killed, demands probe of death
”He had come back from an engagement in Kwara State about eight days ago according to the family and complained of not feeling well. The health scare continued until he gave up the ghost.
”I met the family members at the mortuary, and spent time there to pray to God to rest his soul and protect the wonderful family. In addition, I prayed to God to give all ADC members the boldness and courage of our great leader Mailafia to continue the nation-building journey in this deeply challenged country of ours.
”We shall all pass someday, the world is not our home. HE, Obadiah lives, he says ‘please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.”
