Politics
Mailafia raises the alarm about alleged Islamic agenda by Buhari’s govt
A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia has alerted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration aims to Islamise the country.
Mailafia made this assertion on Sunday, in Akure during a special session organized by Forum for Good Governance Towards Revival for All Nations (TRANS 21) with the theme “The Role of the Church in Nation Building.”
He said, “The kind of Islam that is coming from Sahara is dangerous. They want to take over your land and enslave you. Christians must rise to protect it. They want to take over your land and enslave you.
READ ALSO: Nigerians have a right to decide to stay together or not —Mailafia
“In the North East alone, more than 3000 churches have been destroyed, more than 400 priests and pastors have been killed. Last year, the CAN chairman of Adamawa was beheaded, even after a ransom was paid. We have been told that the so call bandits, who should not be called bandits because bandits do not bring down military aircraft.
“No bandit has the capacity to bring down military aircraft. No bandit has the power to attack Nigeria Defence Academy which is the premier institution for the training of armed forces. No bandit has the capacity to do that, only terrorists have the capacity to do that.
“We are being told that this terrorists are part of the insurgency because they did these kidnappings to raise money in order to fund the insurgency.”
