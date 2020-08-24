Mailafia snubs police invitation

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, on Monday, failed to honour the invitation of the police in Abuja.

The police had last week invited the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate in the 2019 election to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja for questioning over his statement linking a governor to the Boko Haram terror group.

He was questioned on the same matter by the Department of State Services (DSS) a few weeks ago.

Mailafia’s lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, confirmed to journalists in Abuja that his client shunned the police invitation.

He said: “The service of the letter of invitation on Dr. Mailafia by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, was strange and alien to our extant laws and procedure.

“It is critically imperative to state that the case where the name of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia purportedly featured prominently cannot be unconnected and unrelated with the case the DSS is investigating against him which borders on internal security.

“It is sacrosanct to note also that the DSS is the only statutory body empowered by law to investigate alleged crime against internal security, not the Nigeria Police Force.

“Section 3 (a) of the security agency act eloquently stipulates this position and in consonance with the said provision, the DSS had assumed investigation into the matter.

“For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the DSS is still investigating Dr. Obadiah Mailafia in respect of the said matter.

“As a legal defence to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, we have carefully and meticulously analysed the letter of invitation served on him as well as the intention of Nigeria Police Force as clearly stated in the said letter of invitation and upon which we immediately approached the High Court of Justice in Plateau State and filed an action for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as enshrined in our constitution.

“We have served the Inspector-General of Police, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Force, Criminal Investigation Department and the signatory of the said letter of invitation, one DCP Omar Mamman Sanda, by substituted means through the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, having obtained a court order to do so.”

