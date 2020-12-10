Maina’s fleeing son, Faisal arrested

Faisal, son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was declared wanted by the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been arrested by security agents.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), which confirmed the development in the court on Thursday, said the defendant was arrested on Wednesday.

Faisal, 21, jumped bail on June 24 and stopped attending trial which had continued in his absence.

The EFCC arraigned the young man on a three-count charge of money laundering.

Faisal’s arrest came barely one week after his father who also jumped bail in his trial for alleged money laundering was arrested in Niamey, Niger Republic and brought back to the court.

Justice Okon Abang of November 24 revoked the bail granted the defendant and ordered his arrest.

The judge also ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency, Umar Dan-Galadima, to appear in court.

EFCC alleged that the defendant had between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father.

The commission also claimed that Faisal has not properly declared his assets at one of its units.

