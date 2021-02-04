Maina’s son, Faisal, jumps bail, flees to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday told a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Okon Abang that Faisal Maina, who is standing trial before the court has allegedly jumped bail and fled to the United States of America.

Faisal is the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT). The senior Maina is also standing trial before the court.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court of the development on Thursday at the renewed sitting of the court for the case.

According to Abubakar, information at the disposal of the EFCC has it that Faisal fled to the US through Niger Republic.

It will be recalled that Faisal’s father had also jumped bail and fled to Niger Republic before he was apprehended and repatriated back to Nigeria.

Faisal was granted bail by Justice Abang in the sum of N60 million with a surety in like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives

Justice Abang earlier in the sitting during a committal proceeding, directed Hon. Sabi Dan-Galadima, a member of the House of Representatives, who stood surety for Faisal, to forfeit the property he used as bail bond.

