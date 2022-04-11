MainOne launches MDXi Lekki II Data Center to expand venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. MainOne launches MDXi Lekki II Data Center to expand venture

Telecommunications service provider, MainOne, has launched a new digital facility in Lagos as it seeks to expand its footprint in Nigeria.

MainOne revealed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

According to the press release, the facility, MDXi Lekki II Data Center, was launched by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The new data center will help MainOne drive the acceleration of digital services in the state.

Speaking on the development, Sanwo-Olu, commended MainOne on building digital infrastructure in line with his Government’s strategy to make Lagos State a 21st Century Smart City.

He said: “Lagos is already on the map as the leading destination for technology companies on the African continent. Lagos is the commercial nerve center of the country and we will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish by ensuring our policies support investment and create opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

“We can see that Equinix is now poised not only to be the biggest digital infrastructure player in Nigeria but in Africa, and we welcome Equinix to the heartbeat of the country, the Centre of Excellence, the largest economy in Africa and the technology transformation hub of Africa.”

Tech Trivia: What type of device can be connected to a DVI interface?

A External Hard Drive

B Printer

C Monitor

D Keyboard

Answer: See end of post

2. Nigeria’s Lemonade Finance expands to 7 new countries

Nigerian fintech startup, Lemonade Finance, announced expanding its business networks to 7 new countries including Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The expansion comes less than two years after its launch as a fintech player in Nigeria.

The startup was founded by Ridwan Olalere and Rian Cochran, who were participants in Y Combinator’s W21 batch.

Before the latest expansion, the startup has footprints in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).

Through the startup’s app, Africans abroad can send and receive money from their home countries.

In addition, the app allows users to hold their balances in the currencies that matter to them, while facilitating easy conversion from one currency to the other.

Trivia answer: Monitor

Stands for “Digital Video Interface.” DVI is a video connection standard created by the Digital Display Working Group (DDWG).

Most DVI ports support both analog and digital displays. If the display is analog, the DVI connection converts the digital signal to an analog signal. If the display is digital, no conversion is necessary.

By Kayode Hamsat

