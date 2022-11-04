‘Majority of Nigerians have rejected Peter Obi ahead of 2023 election,’ APC chieftain, Adamu Garba claims

A former federal lawmaker, Adamu Garba, claimed on Friday a majority of Nigerians have rejected the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Garba, who stated this on his Twitter handle, noted that the former Anambra State governor was deceived by the Nigerian youth.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain dismissed chances Obi’s chances in next year’s election.

He wrote: “It is completely over for Peter Obi and his Obidients. The steam is over. I pity Obi sha for allowing himself to be deceived by the so-called Obidients whose only mission is catching a cruise online. The only respite for retired serious supporters of PO is to support Bola Tinubu 100%.

“Why I said it’s over for Peter Obi is that after a thorough review of his campaign tourism, the Elite said NO, the business community said NO, Market Women said NO, the responsible Youth said NO, all said NO, even his party said NO. Only Twitter trolls said yes. Supporting Obi is a fallacy!”

