Makarfi to lead PDP governorship primary committee in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its former national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi as the head of the Kogi State governorship primary election committee.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Other members of the committee are Erelu Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrisson, Usman Ibrahim, Chief Anthony Onwuka, and Laureta Ogwuche who will serve as secretary.

Makarfi also served as Kaduna State governor from 1999 to 2007.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of Makarfi and other members of the committee to conduct a primary election for selecting the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 Kogi governorship election.

“The primaries will hold on Sunday, April 16, in Lokoja.”

Bature advised the committee members to exhibit exemplary conduct by adhering to the rules and regulations of their assignment.

“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary Elections, and the 2022 Electoral Act,” the organising secretary added.

