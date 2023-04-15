Politics
Makarfi to lead PDP governorship primary committee in Kogi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its former national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi as the head of the Kogi State governorship primary election committee.
The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
Other members of the committee are Erelu Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrisson, Usman Ibrahim, Chief Anthony Onwuka, and Laureta Ogwuche who will serve as secretary.
Makarfi also served as Kaduna State governor from 1999 to 2007.
He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of Makarfi and other members of the committee to conduct a primary election for selecting the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 Kogi governorship election.
READ ALSO: Ex-Gov Makarfi begs Obi, Kwankwanso to return to PDP
“The primaries will hold on Sunday, April 16, in Lokoja.”
Bature advised the committee members to exhibit exemplary conduct by adhering to the rules and regulations of their assignment.
“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary Elections, and the 2022 Electoral Act,” the organising secretary added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...