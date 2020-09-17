‘Make Edo guber election a model in Nigeria,’ Wike tells Buhari

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Edo State governorship election as a model to create hope in the country’s electoral process.

The governor made the appeal in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt.

Wike, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo election, said the outcome of the election would provide hope for the 2023 general elections.

He said: “Let everyone that loves this country ensure that the September 19, 2020 election is credible, free, and fair.

“The police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should show Nigerians that they can support credible elections.

READ ALSO: If Buhari allows free and fair election in Edo, we’ll go to Aso Rock to thank him —Wike

“INEC should ensure that result sheets are not in the hands of individuals. Security agencies should not whisk away collation officers and later bring them back with cooked results.

“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence if the police and INEC do not compromise.”

The governor stressed that there would be a high turnout of voters on Saturday because the people of Edo are prepared to put an end to “godfatherism” in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions