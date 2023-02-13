Make Nigerians proud, NFF boss Gusau charges Flying Eagles

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured the Flying Eagles of all necessary support and attention from the football-ruling body as the team continues its build-up to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The NFF President gave the assurance on Sunday evening while visiting the Flying Eagles at their training tour base, Hotel Novotel in Mohammedia, Morocco shortly after the team’s 2-1 victory over their Congolese counterparts in a friendly at the Complexe Sportif Sidi Mohammed.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you all for emerging victorious against the Congolese team. It was a well-deserved victory because you played well. I believe there are a lot of good players here that will make the generality of Nigerians proud.

“The NFF under my leadership is working assiduously to ensure that you get all the support necessary for you to excel and that’s why I directed the secretariat to settle all your camping allowances which was done before your departure. I assure you that we are now working on how to motivate you in an extra way when you get to Cairo. All you have to do is go out there and make Nigerians proud.

“Getting to the semi-finals is paramount because that guarantees us a place in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia; so I urge you to seal that ticket and then get to the final and win the trophy.”

Responding on behalf of the team, Captain Daniel Bameyi thanked the President for the visit while reassuring him the players are battle-ready for the task ahead, and will do the needful by ensuring the team not only wins a World Cup ticket but goes all out for the trophy.

The Flying Eagles are expected to play U20 boys of Central African Republic on Wednesday before the team’s departure to Cairo on Thursday.

Against the Congolese, Nigeria dominated for large swathes of the first period but fell behind when Solomon Oniangue scored for the boys from Brazzaville in the 21st minute. Haliru Sarki, Francis Ayuba and Mohammed Ibrahim all missed good opportunities to draw the Flying Eagles level.

However, Emmanuel Uchegbu and Adams Olamilekan turned the game around for Nigeria with goals in the 66th and 74th minute to maintain the unbeaten run of this set of Flying Eagles in all matches and competitions.

