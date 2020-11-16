Makeup artist found dead after leaving home for a job in Enugu

A young makeup artist identified as Ijeoma Neke, has been reportedly found dead in Enugu days after her family and friends declared her missing and asked Nigerians to help look for her.

The young lady, according to reports, had left home on November 11, for a job someone she did not know had contracted her to execute.

The supposed client was said to have contacted Neke via her Instagram handle and asked her to come for a job.

The victim was said to have called the client requesting for the address but was told to meet the client at a certain bus stop and that was the last time anything was heard or seen of her until her dead body was found on Sunday, November 15, dumped in a street around Maryland Quarters in Enugu.

A friend of the deceased, Dike Philip Chijioke with the Twitter handle @DikePhil, who posted the sad news on the micro-blogging platform, claimed Neke could have been killed for ritual purposes and called on the police and the state government to track down her killers and bring them to justice.

Her friends have been on social media demanding answers to her murder, while tagging the Enugu State Police and the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, begging them to investigate the circumstances that led to her death.

