Makinde, Abiodun meet over rising insecurity

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, led a delegate of security stakeholders to meet with the Ogun state government, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, over rising insecurity in the two states.

The Ogun and Oyo Joint security meeting which held at the Presidential Lounge in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, had in attendance, security stakeholders from both states.

Both governors, albeit from different political parties, agreed that the meeting was necessary to address critical security issues affecting both states.

In his welcome address, Dapo Abiodun stated that his administration was committed to security and peaceful relation between Ogun state and neighboring states.

Abiodun maintained that Communication was vital in governance, and especially in inter-state relations “so that even at the time of misunderstanding, we can easily reach an amicable resolution”.

“As people, we must adopt a common strategy to finding lasting solutions to our security challenges,” he added.

The governor said that at the end of the meeting, both states would come up with practical recommendations on how to restore peace and security for the people of the two states.

In his own address, Makinde described the meeting as necessary and strategic, adding that it would initiate fruitful collaborations between the two states.

He said security of lives and property of their people was priority to him and his counterpart in Ogun state, hence the importance of the meeting.

The governor boasted that despite political differences, such meeting would engender development in both states, and the Southwest region at large.

“We have this security challenge years back, yet the PDP governors in the two states could not resolve it, just like what happened between Oyo and Osun on the issue of sharing assets and liabilities of the university. But I am glad that myself and the APC government of Osun were able to resolve that.

“The same scenario is now playing out in the issue of insecurity between Oyo and Ogun. This problem has been on since period when we have two PDP governors in Ogun and Oyo States. They could not resolve it. But I am happy that my brother and counterpart governor of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun is of an All Progressives Congress (APC) government, while I’m of the People’s Democratic Party “PDP”.

“We came here to initiate a collaborative efforts between the two States because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

Recently, there have been increasing cases of kidnapping and ritual killings in Ogun and Oyo states.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

