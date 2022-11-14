Makinde accuses opposition of planned arson on INEC facilities in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has raised the alarm over alleged planned attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of his Campaign Council, Dotun Oyelade, on Sunday.

The alarm came in the wake of unfortunate attacks on the facilities of the Commission in both Ogun and Osun States few months to the conduct of 2023 elections.

The statement accused the opposition of desperation in order to cause distractions ahead of the polls.

He thus called on the electoral body as well security agencies to be on the alert in order to ensure safety of electoral materials.

The statement read: “Having noticed the untoward and ignoble development of perpetrating arson against INEC facilities by unscrupulous elements in the society, we would like to warn the opposition in Oyo State not to even think of carrying out such heinous crime, as it cannot save them from losing the forthcoming election.

“If it is the strategy of the opposition to attack and destroy INEC materials in selected facilities, then it is myopic, because the PDP gubernatorial candidate is popular everywhere. This means that apart from possibly destroying all INEC facilities across the state to achieve their heinous objective, they will also have to attack the minds of the people, who have resolved to move forward with GSM.

“Only last week, some thugs destroyed over 65,000 uncollected PVCs and other materials in Abeokuta, Ogun State, apparently in a bid to scuttle the coming elections.

“But if the opposition in Oyo State thinks it can copy that template to disorient the people and walk away scot-free with unmerited victory, then it must perish the thought, as such action will not be condoned in the state.

“It is also important to warn the electoral body, INEC and security agencies in the state to be alert and on guard and to beef up security at all facilities where election-related materials are kept.”

