Makinde advocates alternative means of redress to ease pressure on courts

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has advocated the adoption of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in order to ease the stress on courts in the country.

Makinde stated this on Thursday while declaring open a conference by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), held in Ibadan.

“The ADR is a tidier way of resolving matters and it works in the best interest of all concerned.

“Nigeria’s judicial system is over-burdened. The innovative use of the ADR process can improve the effectiveness of the system,” the governor said.

Makinde also said that his administration would ensure effective collaboration between the judiciary and arbitrators in the state.

Nigeria is ready to take its rightful place on the international alternative dispute resolution stage, he further disclosed.

“Of course, there is a continuous need to inject new thoughts and improve the process of dispute resolution, such as arbitration and mediation.

“So, I look forward to a time where people will think of arbitration first before heading for court.

“We already know that our judicial system is overburdened. The innovative use of the ADR process can reduce the stress on our courts so that it is primarily criminal cases that they will adjudicate on,” he stated.

Makinde further stated that his administration would be readily available to contribute toward making the collaboration between the judiciary and the institute more effective in the state.

