Makinde, Akeredolu visit scene of Oyo traders’ clash, call for peace
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, visited the Shasha community in Ibadan where traders at the popular market in the area clashed last week.
The governors called for calm and appealed for harmonious peaceful coexistence between the Hausa and the Yoruba in the community.
They also visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Shasha and urged residents of the state to stop taking laws into their hands.
The duo implored the warring factions in the market to eschew violence and allow peace to reign.
Makinde, who assessed the level of destruction at the market, promised to give palliatives to those whose goods and property were destroyed in the mayhem.
The governor said he was reluctant to declare a curfew and close the market.
Makinde said: “I refused to close the market because I felt the economic wellbeing of everyone here is important and because this is where you get what you use to feed yourselves and your families.
“But I had to take the decision to curb the crisis from escalating. However, I will engage your leaders this evening (Sunday).
“One thing is, if you allow those who don’t have anything to lose here to blow this matter out of proportion, no one will be able to say where the crisis will end.
“But please, I beg of you, let us stop fighting ourselves. I can assure you that we will deal with the situation.
“We must continue to maintain the peace here. Those who are hoodlums here will be dealt with but those who are law-abiding will be compensated for what they have lost.”
Akeredolu, who said he was in Oyo State on behalf of the South-West governors, appealed to aggrieved parties to stop fighting and allow peace to reign.
He said: “Concerning the issue on ground, we have come to beg you. We have been living together for a very long time and this is not the time to start fighting ourselves.
“We have security agencies that you can call their attention to any issue that could cause a crisis.”
He urged residents of the state to cooperate with Makinde and avoid taking laws into their hands.
APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons
The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.
The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.
According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.
Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.
“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.
“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.
“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, February 14.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that at the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
520 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 146,184. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,752 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 146,184.
However, Nigeria has recorded 120,838 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (120), Borno (41), Ebonyi (37), Benue (33), Plateau (30), FCT (29), Nasarawa (25), Ogun (25), Edo (24), and Osun (24).
Others are – Katsina (22), Kaduna (21), Niger (20), Kwara (14), Ekiti (13), Yobe (10), Oyo (4), Bayelsa (1), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 146,184.
“Discharged: 120,838 AND Deaths: 1,752.”
