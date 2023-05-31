Makinde appoints SSA, PAs, private secretary

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Miss Ololade Ajibola as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ogunwuyi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the governor also appointed Alhaji Akeem Azeez as Personal Assistant I and Mr. Samson Adejumo as Personal Assistant II respectively.

Mr. Isah Kabir will now serve as Makinde’s Principal Secretary.

“The governor congratulated the new appointees and asked them to see their appointments as a further call to service.

“He urged the appointees to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication, and diligence.

“All the appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement read.

