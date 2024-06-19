Makinde approves Olakulehin’s appointment as new Olubadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said Makinde gave the approval in a memo signed on Friday.

Olakuleyin will succeed Oba Lekan Balogun who died on March 15.

The statement read: “This was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

“The approval was a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.”

