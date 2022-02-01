Makinde approves use of Hijab for Muslim students in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday approved the use of Hijab by Muslim students in the state’s public schools.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, AbdulRashid AbdulAziz, disclosed this in a statement marking the 2022 World Hijab Day in the state.

The statement read: “I want to congratulate the Muslims on the 2022 World Hijab Day. If the Quran says female Muslims should wear hijabs, our government will not oppose it. Since our constitution guarantees freedom of religion, my administration will not prevent anyone from following his/her religious dictates.

“I have instructed those in positions of authority in the state’s public service and across all our public schools not to intimidate or harass anyone because of their religious beliefs or practices.

Our government is God-fearing and we will continue to preach religious tolerance, equality and justice, which will further engender peaceful coexistence, love and togetherness.

“As the theme of this year’s celebration suggests, hijab is the pride of every female Muslim and it remains sacrosanct.”

