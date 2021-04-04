Makinde cautions individuals politicising insecurity over 2023 ambitions | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cautioned people politicising security issues in the state, saying they were making a mistake.

The governor, who addressed the congregations at the St. Peters Anglican Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, on Sunday, maintained that issues concerning the country’s security shouldn’t be politicised.

Although Makinde admitted that the state was experiencing security challenges, he stressed that the problem was not peculiar to the state but the country as a whole.

He asked: “If there’s no Oyo State or Nigeria by 2023 because of the politicisation of security; who and what are they going to govern?”

The governor urged individuals politicising the security challenges in the state because of their 2023 political ambitions to seek the face of God instead of engaging in actions that could trigger insecurity in the state.

He said the state government had taken time to investigate reports of insecurity across Oyo State and was making efforts to better equip security operatives.

