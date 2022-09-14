Makinde confronts Atiku, insists Ayu must go

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has insisted that national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu must step aside for peace to reign in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Makinde, who echoed a position held by his Rivers State counterpart on Wednesday spoke during a meeting the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar held with south-west stakeholders of the PDP in Oyo State.

Atiku was on a visit to the state in efforts to rally the ranks of the PDP over the continued stay of Ayu as National Chairman.

However, Makinde registered his displeasure at Ayu’s insistence which has divided the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to Makinde, the party must ensure fairness by ensuring its ranks was in order before the coming elections.

“The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

“We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us.

Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria

“Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is resounding yes.

“The message from the South-West PDP is the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

The agitation for Ayu’s removal has been spearheaded by Governor Wike who is insistent on the Chairman’s resignation in the interest of fairness within the party.

However, the party’s Board of Trustees passed a vote of confidence on the leadership, claiming that any change might damage its chances of victory in the 2023 elections.

