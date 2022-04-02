Makinde demands inclusion of state police, resource control in constitution amendment

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday demanded the inclusion of resource control and state policing in the ongoing constitutional amendment in the National Assembly.

Makinde, who made the call in a keynote address at the Conference of Presiding Officers held in Ibadan, noted that Nigerians are yearning for their governors to play the role of Chief Security Officers of the state.

He stressed that both issues are usually neglected when conversations on constitutional amendments come up in the National Assembly.

The governor said: “The various agitations that have rocked our nation over the years, including the more recent EndSARS protests and the rise of banditry and terrorism, are all reasons for the legislature to pay closer attention to some of the neglected conversations around constitutional amendments and reforms.

“Yes, each new assembly embarks on constitutional amendments, but the major reforms that will finally address many of the concerns that Nigerians have regarding how our nation works are often ignored.

“These conversations have become like the elephant in the room. Everyone knows it’s there, but no one wants to acknowledge it.

“But the thing about elephants is that they can’t be ignored for too long, they will move, and when they move, we will be forced to confront them.

“We don’t have to wait to be forced to take action. Actions that are taken under pressure and without due consultation often fail to accomplish desired objectives. And so, it is high time the twin issues of resource control and state police are subjected to robust debate at the legislature.

“I believe that any assembly that puts those two issues up for rigorous debate and gives Nigerians a fair deal on all counts will go down in history as the best assembly ever. If you read the pulse of the nation, you will see that everyone is tired of the status quo, and they are ready for new vistas.

“Nigerians are demanding that their governors play the role of chief security officers of their states. They are asking that the governors be empowered to run the security architecture of their states.

“There is an ongoing national conversation about equity and fairness. We have seen the press release figures that show that it is just a few states that are contributing to the Value Added Tax, which everyone is sharing.”

