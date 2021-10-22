Makinde denies reports about PDP govs pressurising Secondus to drop suit

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has debunked reports that the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum are coercing the outgoing National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, to withdraw his case against the party from court.

Makinde made this clarification during an interview on Thursday with Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today.’

In response to a question about plans to ensure Secondus withdraws the case, Makinde said, “We cannot put pressure on him. These are adults; these are leaders in their own rights. When you are leading a state, it does not happen just like that. No. You must have gone through a process. You must have been scrutinised by people of your state before you are deemed fit to occupy the status or position of a state governor.”

The Oyo State Governor also rejected the assertions that Secondus was treated unfairly by the party’s stakeholders.

“This is somebody that, at the inception of this Fourth Republic, he was the chairman of the party in Rivers State. Then, he moved from Rivers to the national (leadership). He was the National Organising Secretary of the party. He was Deputy National Chairman. He was Acting Chairman and he was the National Chairman.

“I would think that he has benefitted so much from the party and the least we expected from him was to really give back to the party and be a stabiliser for the party,” he explained.

