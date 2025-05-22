Makinde dismisses defection rumours, vows loyalty to PDP, says ‘hungry people will decide 2027

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he has no intention of leaving the party despite ongoing defections and internal wranglings.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected PDP South West zonal executives held at the Soji Adagunodo House, Ibadan, on Wednesday, Makinde reassured party faithful that the PDP would remain the party of the people.

“People have been asking us as leaders of this party that a lot of people are decamping, even governors, and some others are threatening to decamp and all of that. And they said, look, where is this party going?” he said.

“Well, I have good news; I said to the people that we will not be bothered until hunger has decamped to the ruling party, APC.”

He added, “The day hunger decamps, they should come and tell us and, then, we will know what to do. Because there is hunger in the land and majority of the people that are hungry would determine what 2027 would look like. So, don’t be bothered. If any governors like, let them decamp. We will stay with the people of Nigeria.”

Makinde countered claims that the PDP lacks institutional depth, asserting the party’s resilience and consistency since losing federal power in 2015.

“I read an analysis where they said the PDP has been building strong men but not strong institutions. I beg to differ. The PDP lost power at the federal level in 2015 but PDP did not die. After then, I read an article sometime around 2017 which was about PDP and its many crises in Oyo State. Despite the crises, we won election in Oyo State under PDP.”

Highlighting the strength of the PDP’s structure, he noted, “We are here today to inaugurate the South-West Executive for the PDP. How much of an institution do you still want? They may sponsor so many people against the party but don’t be discouraged, PDP is the only party in Nigeria with very strong institutions. Have you heard about APC holding South-West congress? After this speech of mine, mark it, they will quickly go and do South West Congress.”

He further stated, “This is a party that only held NEC meeting once since the advent of this current administration. PDP’s NEC meeting, I believe the next one we are having is the 300th NEC meeting. So, PDP is the only party in Nigeria with very strong institutions.”

He reiterated that the 2027 general elections would be defined not by party rivalry but by the realities of ordinary Nigerians. “As leaders, we are committed to even further strengthen the institutions within the PDP. So, hold on to your party and I will repeat again that 2027 would not be APC versus PDP but APC versus the people that are hungry in Nigeria.”

Governor Makinde also pledged full support for the newly inaugurated zonal leadership, saying, “My brother, the Executive Governor of Osun State, has already mentioned that the two of us will support our zonal Exco so that you can deliver. I am just reaffirming that. We will support this Exco to deliver on its mandate.”

He commended the dedication of party members and hinted at more roles in the future. “This is a demonstration of your commitment to this party, it is not about positions. And I can give you the assurance that there are still some positions coming. We are going to have the National Convention and would be asked to do one or two things. Rest assured that we will not forget you, and God will not also forget you.”

Also speaking at the event, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, hailed the emergence of the new South West zonal leadership as a positive step. He urged the team to focus on inclusion, peace-building, and unity among aggrieved members.

In his inaugural remarks, the newly elected PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe, lauded the peaceful nature of the zonal election and promised to work closely with state chairmen to reconcile divisions and increase the party’s electoral fortunes.

“The struggle to win the presidency in 2027 would be championed from the South West,” he asserted.

The event was attended by party stakeholders and leaders from across the South West.

