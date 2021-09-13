Makinde disowns 2023 presidential advert

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, distanced himself from 2023 presidential advertisement currently in circulation.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor described the advert on his purported presidential ambition as fake.

He also dismissed the move as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

A 2023 campaign material featuring Makinde and the CPS surfaced in several parts of the state last week.

The statement read: “It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating the victory of the state football club that has just been promoted to the Nigerian Premier Football League.

“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Governor Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.

“It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news.”

