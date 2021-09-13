Politics
Makinde disowns 2023 presidential advert
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, distanced himself from 2023 presidential advertisement currently in circulation.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor described the advert on his purported presidential ambition as fake.
He also dismissed the move as one of the antics of fake news promoters.
A 2023 campaign material featuring Makinde and the CPS surfaced in several parts of the state last week.
The statement read: “It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating the victory of the state football club that has just been promoted to the Nigerian Premier Football League.
READ ALSO: Gov Makinde dissolves cabinet
“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Governor Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.
“It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation.
“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...