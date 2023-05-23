Makinde dissolves cabinet, sacks all political appointees

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved the state executive council and sacked all political appointees in the state.

The governor also asked all the sacked appointees to handover government properties in their custody.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The letter reads: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.”

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

