Makinde reappoints Owoseni, Titilola-Sodo, others in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the reappointment of Mr. Fatai Owoseni, as Special Adviser on Security.

He also reappointed a former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo State, Mr. Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as Special Adviser on Labour Matters.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

He said: “Governor Makinde also approved the reappointment of Mr. Segun Adegoke, a retired assistant Comptroller of Immigration, as the Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

“The governor equally approved the appointment of the immediate past Commissioner for Trades and Commerce, Chief Bayo Lawal, as senior executive assistant on general duties.

“Other appointments approved by the governor are as follows: Olatilewa Folami, Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership (OYSIPA); Elias Adeojo, Chairman, Water Corporation of Oyo State and Olufemi Awakan, Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue.

“Also, the governor appointed Dr. Debo Akande as Executive Adviser, Agribusiness, International Cooperation and Development & Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA).

“The governor charged the new appointees to see their appointments as a further call to service and to discharge their duties with dedication and absolute loyalty to the state.

“The appointments are with immediate effect.”

