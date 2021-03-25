Makinde sacks contractor inherited from Ajimobi | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Makinde sacks contractor inherited from Ajimobi
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the contractor in-charge of the rehabilitation of the Ibadan Circular Road, due to alleged slow pace of work.
In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa on Wednesday, the governor assured that his administration will complete the 32km stretch, First Phase of Ibadan Circular Road before the end of his tenure on May 28, 2023, adding that his administration had to sack the contractor inherited from the previous administration due to unsatisfactory work.
According to Makinde, the contractor would be unable to deliver the road in another 20 years if allowed to continue.
Read also: INSECURITY: Gov Makinde urges service chiefs to deploy more troops to Oyo
“We have terminated the initial arrangement.
“This is the road that we think will change the economy of Oyo State substantially, but the previous contractor, if we had continued with their pace, maybe they may finish in another 20 years,” he said.
He however, promised to pay the sacked contractor for the evaluated work done.
Makinde succeeded the administration of Abiola Ajimobi.
By Emmanuella Ibe…
