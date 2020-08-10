Makinde sacks works commissioner

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday sacked the state’s Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure, and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who disclosed this in a letter titled: “Termination of appointment,” and dated August 10, 2020, said Afonja’s sack was with immediate effect.

The letter read: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Makinde says under Ajimobi, N1b was stolen monthly for 96 months, vows to recover the N96b

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure, and Transport).

“I am to add that your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions