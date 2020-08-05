Makinde says under Ajimobi, N1b was stolen monthly for 96 months, vows to recover the N96b

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday vowed that his administration would recover the N96 billion allegedly stolen under the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his predecessor.

A statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, qouted the governor as saying this on Wednesday at the commencement of the construction of the 21km Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway Road, in Ajia town.

The 21-kilometre road project was awarded at the cost of N8.5 billion.

Though the governor failed to mention Ajimobi’s name, he stated that the funds stolen in 96 months preceding his assumption of office would be retrieved.

It would be recalled that Ajimobi ruled the state for eight years which is the same as 96 months before Makinde took over.

While speaking on the criticisms trailing the announcement of N100 billion bond issuance by the state, Makinde said that the past administration stole N1 billion a month for 96 months.

Makinde said: “I heard somebody criticising us on the radio concerning the N100 billion bond and was of the opinion that this administration wants to put the state in debt. I think our people need to start telling them that Governor Makinde is not like that.

“For the period of eight years they spent in office, they were only preoccupied with how to corner N1 billion monthly into their private pockets every day they went to the office.

“They spent 96 months in office, that means they have Oyo State’s N96 billion with them. We will retrieve every fund that belongs to Oyo people for the purpose of infrastructure development.

“So, tell them that the EFCC of Oyo State is coming for them. I want to assure you that we will retrieve the stolen money of the state from them and use the funds to build infrastructure like this.”

The governor also noted that his administration would drastically reduce the infrastructure deficit in the state within a very short time.

