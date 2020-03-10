Makinde signs Amotekun bill into law

The Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 has been signed into law by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The bill, signed on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office gave legal backing to the Amotekun Corps being promoted by governors of the the Southwest geopolitical zone to tackle insecurity in the region.

It would be recalled that the Oyo House of Assembly had on March 3, passed the bill to the governor for assent after organising a public hearing and after scaling third reading.

Makinde, who wore a leopard-print outfit during the ceremony, signed the bill in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Head of Service, Ololade Agboola; Secretary to the State Government, Olubamwo Adeosun; and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyewo Oyewole.

Others present were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundiran; Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Faceyi; the Clerk of the House, and other officials of the state.

