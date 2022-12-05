News
Makinde signs bill upgrading Alayande College to university
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has signed the bill upgrading Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to university.
The governor confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Monday.
He said the decision was aimed at increasing access to university education in the state.
Makinde wrote: “This afternoon, I signed the bill upgrading the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo to a degree awarding university into law. This is one way we are increasing access to university education for students in Oyo State and other states seeking quality university education.
READ ALSO: 2023: Makinde says G5 Govs reviewing situation in PDP
“With the signing of this bill into law and the expected pronouncement of the National Universities Commission, the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education will soon be known as the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo which will offer degree awarding courses.”
