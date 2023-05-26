Makinde signs Oyo amended chieftaincy bill into law

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, signed the amended state’s Chieftaincy Bill into law.

The signing of the law grants the governor the autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.

The former governor of the state, the late Abiola Ajimobi, came under criticism from the people of the state in 2017 when he presented beaded crowns and staff of office to 21 chiefs elevated by the government at the time.

In his remark at Friday’s event, Makinde noted that attempts by previous administrations to change the law resulted in several controversies.

He added that the state government this time allowed due process to prevail in the interest of all stakeholders.

The governor said: “The implication is that we must have a law in Oyo State that allows the smooth running of the traditional council.

“Before I came in, the traditional council was not functioning, but now it can function.

“The previous administration tried to reform the traditional council system, especially in Ibadan and the government gave coronets to some high chiefs.

“One of the high chiefs went to court and the court decided that the previous administration did not follow its own law.

“Now that we have amended the law, we will follow our own law, and no one can go to court now and succeed.”

He commended the state’s House of Assembly for the timely passage of the amendment bill.

Makinde said the development would help the traditional council to function well and forestall constant litigation.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Abiodun Fadeyi, presented the amendment bill to the governor.

He said a public hearing on the bill was held where the opinions of all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, were aggregated.

He assured the people of Oyo State that the new law would impact the state positively.

