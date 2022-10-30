Makinde to align with Afenifere’s position on presidency

The Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday he would align with any position taken by the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated this when the APC candidate visited the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

The governor was represented at the forum by his deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Tinubu had visited the Yoruba elders to present his 80-page campaign manifesto’s action plans for the nation.

Lawan said: “Since he (Makinde) became governor, he doesn’t joke with Yoruba matters. There is no time that father would call him that he would fail to respond.



“Whenever there is an event, either organised by Afenifere or any other Yoruba group, Governor Makinde will always be supportive. Though we are not of the same political affiliation, we are bound by ethnicity. Yoruba land, whatever it is you are doing, he (Makinde) is in support.”

Makinde and four other PDP governors—Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)— have been at odds with PDP Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu over the zoning of the party’s chairmanship seat.

The quintet are pushing for the resignation of the former Senate president to pave the way for a southern to emerge as the party’s chairman.

