Makinde to name new Olubadan Monday

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will announce the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday.

The governor stated this at the final burial ceremony of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

Oba Adetunji died on January 2 at the age of 93.

Makinde said all issues hindering the announcement and installation of the new Olubadan had been resolved.

READ ALSO: Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 93

He said: “This is another victory for Ibadan traditional institution, the process and the system was never broken, so we have reverted to the age long system.”

The governor said he had received a letter from Olubadan in Council on the new Olubadan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now