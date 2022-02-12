News
Makinde to name new Olubadan Monday
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will announce the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday.
The governor stated this at the final burial ceremony of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.
Oba Adetunji died on January 2 at the age of 93.
Makinde said all issues hindering the announcement and installation of the new Olubadan had been resolved.
He said: “This is another victory for Ibadan traditional institution, the process and the system was never broken, so we have reverted to the age long system.”
The governor said he had received a letter from Olubadan in Council on the new Olubadan.
