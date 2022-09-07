Makinde vows to continue fighting for relevance in PDP

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, declared his readiness to continue the push for relevance in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde, who stated this during the commissioning of the Emohua campus of the Rivers State University, told the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the governors would not stop fighting for the good of Nigerians.

The Oyo State Governor and his three other colleagues – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwunanyi (Enugu) – are among the closest allies of Wike.

They have been supporting the Rivers State governor in his fight against the PDP leadership.

Wike had demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged involvement in the crisis plaguing the party.

The five governors have also refused to declare their support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Makinde said: “Even the fight that we lost, we did not lose with our heads bowed.

“We lost knowing that we stood for the truth and we stood for what is good for this country.

“What I will say to you (Wike) is Aluta continua. We will continue to fight for our space within the PDP and we will continue to ensure that what is right for our people is given to our people.”

