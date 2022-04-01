Makinde warns criminals to stay away from Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday warned that criminals would not have any hiding place in the state.

Makinde, who gave the warning while handing over 100 patrol vehicles to the personnel of Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, in Ibadan, said the state’s security architecture was being rejigged to cope with the challenges posed by the criminals.

He said: “To criminals and criminally-minded individuals, I was told that they usually import criminal elements into Oyo state. Well, we have the security vehicles but that is not the only thing we are doing, we are equally recruiting more Amotekun personnel. We are upgrading their communication structure and also equipping them so that they can respond to you adequately.

“My advice to you is, when you come to Oyo State with the intention to carry out any criminal activities, there is nowhere to hide. We will get you, we will deal with you and it will be your last operation. Please and please, stay off Oyo state.”

