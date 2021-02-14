Makinde’s ally berates Fayose, says he’ll only be remembered for fraud, incompetence, ingratitude

The crisis rocking the South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maybe far from over, as an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, at the weekend said Fayose can only be remembered for fraud and incompetence during his two terms as Governor of Ekiti State.

Fayose has been in a long drawn battle over the leadership of the opposition party in the South-West geopolitical zone.

Adeleke, who accused Fayose of selling his party, PDP, to chieftains of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in a statement on Sunday.

In the statement titled ‘What will Fayose Be Remembered for’, Adeleke said comparing Ayo Fayose with the great Lateef Jakande would be a crime, for Fayose is less than a Liliputian to Jakande’s Gulliver.

“I am left wondering that whereas Jakande in just four years and so little funds achieved so much and forged a legacy of fruitfulness, what will Fayose, who was governor for eight years and left nothing but a whirlwind of violence, be remembered for.

“For now, I can tell you a few of Fayose’s unpalatable legacies. They include entrenching thuggery as a process of electioneering and electoral victory in Ekiti State. It includes fraud and theft, abuse of power, vulgarity, lies and violence among many other disgraceful acts which make up the character, Fayose”, he said.

Adeleke also also accused the former Ekiti State governor of having a penchant for treachery and betrayal.

He said further: “In the near distant past, Fayose has betrayed about every single person who propelled him to power. Which is why the power was ingloriously stripped from him. Ayo Fayose thinks that to regain his dysfunctional political career, he has to once again betray a benefactor but unfortunately for him, he has picked one whose goodwill and character is too large for him to match. Seyi Makinde is not Fayose’s mate in both personal and political achievements and societal standing.

“To be a two term governor is not a yardstick for measuring success. As they say, it is not how far but how well. Makinde has achieved in less than two years, what Fayose could not in his strife filled eight years as governor of Ekiti State.

“Today, Fayose boasts that he is ahead of Makinde citing his incompetent leadership of his state for eight years, eight wasted years when he spread terror and unleashed his killer squad on his state, eight years of waste and gross underdevelopment of the state, eight years when all he did was fight and betray his people, eight years when he ran all over the country begging for help to retain his tattered government, years when self made men like Governor Makinde took pity on him as he came crawling like a rain beaten chicken begging them for money and he collected with his arms stretched out like a beggar on the streets.

“Today, he is still a beggar, running to men in the opposition camp to save him from the EFCC fraud case hanging on his neck like an albatross. A so called ‘strong man’ who fears to go to jail after stealing his people blind.

“Let it be known today by all men and women of Yoruba Land that Ayo Fayose cannot erase the role Seyi Makinde played to secure his second term as Governor of Ekiti State…a momentum he could not sustain when Kayode Fayemi thrashed him in the election and he was left pathetically crying on the floor as the power he craved so much slipped from his filthy hands.

“Fayose desperately wanted to be crowned kingmaker but how can a man given to violence, ingratitude and betrayal of benefactors ever hope to be king? It would have amounted to crowning a slave king. Thank God for the good people of Ekiti State and their forthright foresight in disgracing the undeserving character.

“In his latest vituperations against Seyi Makinde, the same man who saved him a few years ago, Fayose again showed the kind of person he is. Cutting the picture of a comic picture in one of those Nollywood movies about evil men and their penchant for violence, Fayose again showed what an unstable fellow he has become.

“Deliriously brandishing all sorts of fallacies and actually believing that his band of opportunistic gang actually believed his gobbled up balderdash, shows the desperation of someon who once considered himself great.”

Continuing, Adeleke insisted that for Seyi Makinde to take it all in his stride shows that he is more focussed on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Oyo State than stooping to the level of Fayose.

“In the interim, he can continue to kneel before Tinubu for crumbs to betray his party. He will be discarded like a piece of rag after being used and dumped when they realise he cannot deliver what he does not have”, he said.

