Makinde’s ally berates Fayose, says he’ll only be remembered for fraud, incompetence, ingratitude
The crisis rocking the South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maybe far from over, as an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, at the weekend said Fayose can only be remembered for fraud and incompetence during his two terms as Governor of Ekiti State.
Fayose has been in a long drawn battle over the leadership of the opposition party in the South-West geopolitical zone.
Adeleke, who accused Fayose of selling his party, PDP, to chieftains of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in a statement on Sunday.
In the statement titled ‘What will Fayose Be Remembered for’, Adeleke said comparing Ayo Fayose with the great Lateef Jakande would be a crime, for Fayose is less than a Liliputian to Jakande’s Gulliver.
“I am left wondering that whereas Jakande in just four years and so little funds achieved so much and forged a legacy of fruitfulness, what will Fayose, who was governor for eight years and left nothing but a whirlwind of violence, be remembered for.
“For now, I can tell you a few of Fayose’s unpalatable legacies. They include entrenching thuggery as a process of electioneering and electoral victory in Ekiti State. It includes fraud and theft, abuse of power, vulgarity, lies and violence among many other disgraceful acts which make up the character, Fayose”, he said.
Adeleke also also accused the former Ekiti State governor of having a penchant for treachery and betrayal.
He said further: “In the near distant past, Fayose has betrayed about every single person who propelled him to power. Which is why the power was ingloriously stripped from him. Ayo Fayose thinks that to regain his dysfunctional political career, he has to once again betray a benefactor but unfortunately for him, he has picked one whose goodwill and character is too large for him to match. Seyi Makinde is not Fayose’s mate in both personal and political achievements and societal standing.
“To be a two term governor is not a yardstick for measuring success. As they say, it is not how far but how well. Makinde has achieved in less than two years, what Fayose could not in his strife filled eight years as governor of Ekiti State.
“Today, Fayose boasts that he is ahead of Makinde citing his incompetent leadership of his state for eight years, eight wasted years when he spread terror and unleashed his killer squad on his state, eight years of waste and gross underdevelopment of the state, eight years when all he did was fight and betray his people, eight years when he ran all over the country begging for help to retain his tattered government, years when self made men like Governor Makinde took pity on him as he came crawling like a rain beaten chicken begging them for money and he collected with his arms stretched out like a beggar on the streets.
“Today, he is still a beggar, running to men in the opposition camp to save him from the EFCC fraud case hanging on his neck like an albatross. A so called ‘strong man’ who fears to go to jail after stealing his people blind.
“Let it be known today by all men and women of Yoruba Land that Ayo Fayose cannot erase the role Seyi Makinde played to secure his second term as Governor of Ekiti State…a momentum he could not sustain when Kayode Fayemi thrashed him in the election and he was left pathetically crying on the floor as the power he craved so much slipped from his filthy hands.
“Fayose desperately wanted to be crowned kingmaker but how can a man given to violence, ingratitude and betrayal of benefactors ever hope to be king? It would have amounted to crowning a slave king. Thank God for the good people of Ekiti State and their forthright foresight in disgracing the undeserving character.
“In his latest vituperations against Seyi Makinde, the same man who saved him a few years ago, Fayose again showed the kind of person he is. Cutting the picture of a comic picture in one of those Nollywood movies about evil men and their penchant for violence, Fayose again showed what an unstable fellow he has become.
“Deliriously brandishing all sorts of fallacies and actually believing that his band of opportunistic gang actually believed his gobbled up balderdash, shows the desperation of someon who once considered himself great.”
Continuing, Adeleke insisted that for Seyi Makinde to take it all in his stride shows that he is more focussed on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Oyo State than stooping to the level of Fayose.
“In the interim, he can continue to kneel before Tinubu for crumbs to betray his party. He will be discarded like a piece of rag after being used and dumped when they realise he cannot deliver what he does not have”, he said.
APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons
The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.
The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.
According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.
Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.
“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.
“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.
“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, February 14.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that at the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
520 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 146,184. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,752 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 146,184.
However, Nigeria has recorded 120,838 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (120), Borno (41), Ebonyi (37), Benue (33), Plateau (30), FCT (29), Nasarawa (25), Ogun (25), Edo (24), and Osun (24).
Others are – Katsina (22), Kaduna (21), Niger (20), Kwara (14), Ekiti (13), Yobe (10), Oyo (4), Bayelsa (1), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 146,184.
“Discharged: 120,838 AND Deaths: 1,752.”
