MALABU: Adoke begs court to remand him in Kuje prison, rejects EFCC custody

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), on Monday, pleaded with the Federal High Court, Abuja, to remand him at Kuje Correctional Center instead of leaving him in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Adoke, who was re-arrested shortly after he perfected the bail conditions granted him by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Gwagwalada, filed the application after he pleaded not guilty to a fresh seven-count charge of money laundering charge filed against him by the Commission.

He was arraigned alongside his co-defendant in the original suit at the FCT High Court, Aliyu Abubakar, for alleged bribery.

Abubakar was accused of paying dollar equivalent of N300million into the ex-AGF’s bank account in September 2013.

Adoke, who filed the application through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that he was brought straight to court from the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms and promised to always make himself available for trial.

The ex-AGF, however, expressed his desire to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre, instead of the EFCC custody.

