MALABU: Italian prosecutors seek eight-yr jail term for Eni executives, seven for Shell’s

On Tuesday, at court proceedings in Milan, the lawyers requested an imprisonment of eight years for Descalzi, and seven years and four months for Shell’s one-time upstream head, Malcolm Brinded.

In the same vein, they wanted Shell and Eni to be fined 900,000 euros ($1.04 million) apiece while seeking to confiscate a cumulative sum of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the suit, translating to all the kickbacks that exchanged hands during the transaction.

All the respondents have denied involvement in the crime, noting that the purchase payment was made into an official Nigerian government account with all subsequent transfers thereafter beyond their control.

Eni said the prosecutors’ demand was baseless. “Eni is confident that the truth will ultimately be established” when the defence presents its case in September, a statement by the company said.

Shell stated in a document there were no grounds to convict it or its former employees. “There is no place for bribery or corruption in our company,” it said.