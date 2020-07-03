MALABU OIL SCAM: EFCC speaks on dropping charges against former AGF Adoke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reacted to the claims that it had dropped charges of money laundering against the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke.

Media reports had claimed that the anti-graft agency had removed the name of Adoke in the fresh charges of money laundering filed against Malabu Oil and Gas Limited in the OPL 245 deal of 2011.

But in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the commission denied the report and said that Adoke was still being tried on the charges levelled against him in two separate courts.

The anti-graft agency’s statement read in part, “The EFCC wishes to make it abundantly clear that, Mr Adoke is standing trial in two separate courts: Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Inyang Ekwo in Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017 and FCT High Court, Gwagwalada before Justice Idris Kutigi in Suit Number: FCT/CR/151/2020.

“He was re- arraigned alongside an Abuja-based businessman, Aliyu Abubakar before Justice Ekwo on June 17, 2020 on seven-count charges, bordering on money laundering.

Read also: OPL 245: EFCC arraigns Malabu Oil, seven others for alleged money laundering

“The re-arraignment was occasioned by the transfer of the case from Justice Binta Nyako, before whom he was originally arraigned on February 8, 2020.

“Adoke was equally arraigned before Justice Kutigi alongside others on January 23, 2020 on 42-count charges bordering on the Malabu Oil scam.

“There is another subsisting case involving Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, Aliyu Abubakar and five companies allegedly involved in money laundering charges before Justice Ekwo. They were arraigned on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CR/268/2016.

“Media reports about the removal of Adoke’s name from the ‘Wanted Persons’ List’ by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), are unnecessary and misleading, since he had been arrested and facing trial already in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Femi Adesina explains why Buhari failed to move against Wike, Fayose

“A suspect cannot be on a “Wanted Persons’ List” and be facing trial in court at the same time.

“The EFCC wishes to reiterate its commitment to global best practices in its operations and would not be distracted from its assigned mandate of ridding the nation of all forms of economic and financial crimes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions