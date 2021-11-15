Malami accuses NBA President of politicising raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday accused the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata of politicising the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja.

Malami, who stated this in an interview with Channels Television, denied any complicity in the assault on the judge’s home.

He claimed that Akpata was pursuing his personal agenda and not interested in transparent investigations of the matter.

Security agents had on October 29 stormed the judge’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja with a search warrant over alleged illegal activities in the building.

The invasion of Justice Odili’s home sparked outrage in Nigeria with many demanding a thorough investigation of the incident.

The police paraded 14 suspects arrested in connection with the incident last week.

Malami said: “I think the NBA is perhaps having an agenda. I am talking of the national president of the NBA. Perhaps maybe he may have his own agenda that he is pursuing, either arising from certain conspiracies or not.

“But then, if he feels strongly about the report which has been formally released by the office of the Inspector-General of Police, he knows how best it can be set aside both in terms of authenticity, in terms of cogency, and in terms of veracity.”

Akpata had said the NBA would establish a high-powered committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack on Justice Odili and report to the NBA on a weekly basis.

He said the NBA would ensure that all those behind the incident are unveiled and prosecuted accordingly.

