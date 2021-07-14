Malami advocates comprehensive implementation of FOI Act

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that vigorous implementation of the Freedom of information (FoI) Act, is essential for Nigeria to make a significant breakthrough in the enthronement of good governance.

Malami made the assertion on Tuesday in Abuja at an event organised by the ministry to commemorate 10 years of implementation of the Act in the country.

The theme of the event was:“A Decade of Implementing the Freedom of Information Act by Public Institutions and Developing Sustainable Strategies for Strengthening the FOI Act”.

The minister said the implementation of the FOI Act remained one of the cardinal policies articulated by the present administration.

”Section 29 of the Act places on the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the responsibility and obligation to oversee compliance with the Act especially by the MDAs.

“As such, the Office of the attorney-general published regulations on implementation and reporting requirements under the FOI Act, 2011 for public institutions on Jan. 29, 2012.

“This was closely followed with the guidelines on the implementation issued on March 15, 2012, and the revised edition issued on Feb.27, 2013.”

The minister said that the series of regulations were designed to clearly establish and coordinate the framework for compliance for effective monitoring and evaluation.

However, Malami expressed concerns that the implementation of the act had encountered several challenges among the different MDAs.

“Notwithstanding the laudable and noble objectives of the FOI Act and the regulations made pursuant thereto, there have been a lot of challenges towards the effective and efficient implementation of the Act by public institutions.

“Among such challenges are poor record-keeping and management, lack of willingness in many quarters to accept the new information regime imposed by the FOI Act in Nigeria.”

He gave the assurance that the ministry would continue to work towards making the FOI Act achieve all its objectives in Nigeria.

The Freedom of Information Act came into operation on May 28, 2011, to enable the Nigerian public have access to certain government information in order to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Act is designed to make it easier for citizens to hold the government accountable, especially, in an event of misappropriation of public funds.

