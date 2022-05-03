Malami allegedly donates exotic SUVs to Kebbi APC delegates ahead of guber primaries

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), has allegedly distributed exotic cars including Mercedes Benz GLKs, Prado SUVs and Lexus Jeeps to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

The alleged gesture from the nation’s number one law officer who recently declared his intention to run for governor of the state, is to curry the favour and loyalty of the delegates towards the May 23 governorship primary elections in the state, according to his critics.

Photos of the vehicles have been posted and shared multiple times across social media platforms with pictures of Malami alongside the photos.

Read also: Appeal Court stops Malami, others from executing order on Electoral Act

A Kebbi politician who claimed he was present at the distribution ceremony on Saturday, and preferred anonimity said the vehicles comprised of 60 Toyota Prado SUVs, 65 Toyota RAV4 SUVs, 35 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUVs and 40 Lexus LX SUVs.

The politician who shared photos of the vehicles on social platforms on Monday, also said the distribution was the first phase as more vehicles were expected from Lagos to be distributed to politicians across the state before and after the primaries.

Though still in government Malami is vigorously pursuing his ambition of becoming the Kebbi State governor, but has refused to abide by Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which states that “no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The AGF has insisted that he will never resign from his ministerial position, citing the contentious expungement of section by an existing court order which mandated that he should delete the section.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now