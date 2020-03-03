Malami challenges PDP to account for looted funds recovered under its watch

The Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday, challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to account for the huge cash and property recovered from treasury looters from 1999 to 2015.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the AGF asked the PDP to look inwards and summon the courage to tell Nigerians where it kept the looted funds recovered by its administrations before accusing others of misuse.

The minister’s statement was a reaction to the opposition party’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was planning to divert part of the $308 million reportedly recovered from the family of the late despotic ruler, Sani Abacha.

He insisted that the looted funds recovered by the current administration had been judiciously utilized for high-impact public-oriented projects.

Malami said: “The money was judiciously applied for the purpose for which it was meant for and none of the parties; neither the Swiss government, nor the World Bank, much less of the Civil Society Organisation raised any question on reputation relating to the application of the funds”.

The AGF pointed out that the Abacha loot expected from the United States and the Island of Jersey has not been received by the government, adding, “so the issue of embezzlement or misappropriation of same is an imaginary illusion which does not even arise as the money has not yet been repatriated to Nigeria.”

